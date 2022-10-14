Experts Probe Aisha Huang Findings

Aisha Huang

THE PROSECUTION in the trial of En Huang aka Aisha Huang, a Chinese national standing trial for illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, has disclosed that a team of experts has been constituted to probe findings made by the investigators in the matter.

Inspector Isaac Babayi, who disclosed this to an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, indicated that the police and other institutions involved in the matter have also consulted the Attorney General on some issues relating to the case, and have also requested his input.

He noted that they are expecting a response from the Attorney General soon, and subsequently pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter to afford them time.

Aisha Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, namely Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, are before the court on charges of illegal mining as well as the sale and purchase of mining equipment without valid licence.

Aisha Huang, who was deported in December 2019 for a similar offence, was re-arrested on September 8, 2022, for crimes related to the sale and purchase of minerals without licence, as well as illegal mining which has become a menace to the country.

The four, who have been denied bail by the court, were remanded by into prison custody pending the trial.

Franklin Kumakoh, counsel for Huaid Hai Hun, once again used the opportunity to plead with the court to grant the accused persons bail, indicating that they have sufficient sureties who are willing to execute the bail bond should the court be minded to grant them bail.

He said his client, for instance, is a victim of circumstance as she only paid a visit to someone at the time of Aisha Huang’s arrest.

He told the court that his client has not come into conflict with any law, be it criminal or civil, and is not in any position to interfere with investigations.

“They have sureties to execute the bail bond should they be given bail. A2 (Huaid Hai Hun) is medically unfit and since we don’t know when investigations will conclude, we pray you grant us bail,” he added.

The application was opposed by Inspector Babayi, who said the prosecution has demonstrated to the trial court that the accused will not only interfere with investigations, but they are also flight risk.

“If granted bail they will not appear before you for the trial, which will defeat the purpose of the bail. Most of the accused have multiple passports,” he added.

His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, the presiding judge, once again refused the bail application, indicating that his reasoning is based on the previous grounds for refusal that the accused will not appear for the trial if granted bail.

He ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures before October 27, 2022, which is the next court date, for the trial to commence.

Court documents say Aisha Huang was arrested in 2017 for a similar offence but managed to sneak out of the country, thereby averting prosecution. It adds that she managed to sneak back into the country this year after having changed the details on her Chinese passport and resumed her illegal mining business upon her return to Ghana.