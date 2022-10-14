Camidoh Drops ‘Slow’ With Magixx

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker, Camidoh, is set to drop another hit single titled ‘Slow’ featuring Nigerian act, Magixx.

The song was produced by Konvict Kulture’s latest signee Nektunez.

Magixx, a Mavin signee, is noted for hits like 2021’s ‘Love Don’t Cost A Dime’, ‘All Over’, among others.

Camidoh has described the song to be released today as “one sweet and timeless record.”

Earlier this year, Camidoh indicated, via a tweet, that he would be featuring all the Mavin artistes on his music.

The first Nigerian acts Camidoh worked with were singer Mayorkun and rapper Darkoo. They were featured on his hugely successful ‘Sugarcane Remix’.

Born Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, Camidoh is a talented afropop singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer.

He is a brand ambassador for Ololo Express, a digital shopping and retail centre.