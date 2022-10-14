Papa Bills Grabs Ghana DJ Awards Nominations

Papa Bills

Celebrated radio disc jockey (DJ) and producer, Papa Bills of Adom FM, has been nominated in the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards slated for November 5 at the Silver Star Towers in Accra.

The Ghana DJ Awards is aimed at rewarding hardworking radio and mobile DJs, who have over the years contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Due to his creative skills and style of presentation on radio, the radio DJ and content producer has been nominated in two categories; Highlife DJ of the Year and Record Promoter of the Year.

Papa Bills, who has been on radio over two decades, believes his hard work in the industry in the year under review will earn him two awards this year.

Born Bills Gborgli, Papa Bills, who is the producer of Adom FM’s drive time show, Ofie Kwanso and the host of Efiada Mbosuo, also on Adom FM, has been described by a number of his colleagues in the industry as one of the best radio DJs in the country today.

Over the years, Papa Bills has thrilled listeners with his creative style of play and presentation.

He has trained many radio DJs who are making a lot of impact on the local music scene.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, Papa Bills, who on July 16 this year cemented his love affair with a business woman, Caroline Tishelle Kofigah, said despite his success and fame, he has also gone through a lot in his career.

He added, “It wasn’t easy for me. I have gone through a lot as a radio DJ, presenter and producer.”

He disclosed that he would continue to work hard so that he can maintain his image on the scene.

He, however, expressed his appreciation to his listeners, adding that the listeners have showed him a lot of love.

He urged his colleague DJs and presenters to air songs that would shape the youth to become more disciplined on their radio and television programmes.

By George Clifford Owusu