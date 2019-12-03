ExpressPay Gets ISO Certification

Curtis Vanderpuije, CEO of expressPay, is joined by other staff to receive the certificate

EXPRESSPAY, A leading Fintech in Ghana has received certification on both ISO 27001:2013 and PCI-DSS Level one, after a rigorous audit process.

ISO 27001 is a global information security framework from the International Standards Organization that validates a company’s processes and controls as world class while PCI-DSS is a payment systems security standard that validates the systems of a payment service provider (PSP) as being highly secure.

ExpressPay processes over six million card transactions.

“At expressPay, we continue to provide the highest level of security to enable our customers to effect their transactions safely and securely,” said Nii Tetteh, Chief Technology Officer of expressPay. “We follow world class best practices in both standards and ensure the standards are adhered to by our staff at all times.”

ExpressPay is the leading Visa eCommerce processor in Ghana and it is the platform of choice for thousands of people across the country. ExpressPay also supports other major card networks – Mastercard, American Express as well as all mobile money schemes – MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone Cash and AirtelTigo Money. The platform serves as a one stop shop for the payment needs of both eCommerce and brick and mortar retailers who use its Point of Sale terminals. ExpressPay epitomizes real-time payments and currently leads all banks and Fintechs in facilitating real-time bank account transfers in Ghana.

“We are very proud to be associated with a successful FINTECH like ExpressPay” said CK Bruce, CEO of Innovare. “It was comfortable working with a company exhibiting such high level of professionalism. It was a breeze consulting for them. ExpressPay took the opportunity of a regulatory requirement to embark on a complete I.T improvement project to instill best practice all round”.

Innovare was the Information Security Management consulting firm that led expressPay through the implementation and audit process.

“We are not resting on our laurels after achieving these key global standards” said Curtis Vanderpuije, CEO of expressPay, “we will be looking to implement other standards that will ensure we remain a leader in the FINTECH space.”