Samira To Grace NPP Youth Confab In Tamale

Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is expected to grace NPP national youth conference in Tamale as a Special Guest of Honour.

Mrs Bawumia is expected to stoke the spirit of volunteerism, diligence, dedication and bravery among the youth as the party prepares for the 2020 general elections.

The Conference is slated for Friday, December 6, 2019 hold the National Youth Conference.

It is expected to attract all of the NPP’s Youth leaders and activists.

The youth are to be joined by many of the party’s big shots to brainstorm ideas as they mount a spirited campaign to retain power in 2020.

The conference will come off at the Multi Purpose Hall of the University of Development Studies (UDS).

The National Youth leader of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye is seeking to rally the youth to lead the party’s campaign in 2020 and the Youth Conference will be the final preparation ahead of the big task in 2020.

The conference is being held under the theme “One Good Term Deserves Another” and will host Ministers and Deputy Ministers and NPP MPs who are youth; Regional Youth Organizers and their Deputies; CEOs, DCEOs and other Government appointees, MMDCES, Constituency Youth Organizers & their Deputies, TESCON delegations from all accredited institutions; and delegations from the diaspora youth wing.

BY Melvin Tarlue