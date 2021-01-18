Facebook User Reports Otokunor To Akufo-Addo

A social media user has hilariously reported the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Otokunor’s latest dress code has taken many by surprise.

The NDC deputy chief scribe has been seen in his latest photo wearing a caftan and an Air Force, a dress code many consider to be very odd.

And during Mr Akufo-Addo’s update no.22 on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana on Sunday, January 17, 2021, a Facebook user, Vincent Owusu Amponsah, drew the President’s attention to Otokunor’s ‘bad’ combination.

“Mr President Otokunor has worn caftan + Air Force”, Mr Amponsah wrote under the comment section of Mr Akufo-Addo’s official Facebook page.

His post has since drawn the attention of many social media users, with a collage of the post and Mr Otokunor’s picture being shared across the various media platforms like wildfire.

By Melvin Tarlue