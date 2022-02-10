Fake T’di Pregnant Woman Woes Depeen

The hopes of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady facing trial at a Takoradi Circuit Court for faking a pregnancy and kidnapping to get scienfitic evidence about her alleged pregnancy has been dashed as the seventh witness backs no pregnancy stance.

A Medical Officer with the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital who examined Josephine Panyin Mensah after she was referred from the Axim Government Hospital, Dr. Samuel Agyemang, has told the court that per a medical examination conducted on Josephine Panyin Mensah revealed that she was not pregnant during the period she claimed she was.

Giving details on the examination conducted, the medical doctor told the court presided over by Michael Ampadu that “My lord, she did not wear any sanitary pad as we expected in her case after a week of presumed delivery…the folds in the vagina walls were intact and had not disappeared as is supposed to be in the case of delivery…”

He stressed that further laboratory tests also presented similar findings.

“So our conclusion was that all signs of delivery were not there… she could not have been pregnant. She was not pale nor jaundiced,” he declared.

Dr. Agyemang explained that the accused person was well-oriented in person, was able to identify her environment and answered all questions posed to her rightly, adding that

“There were no bruises, scratches, no illustrations and blood on her during the medical examination.”

However, counsel for the accused Fiifi Buckman, who was not pleased by the statement of the medical officer questioned in his cross examination, why he did not consult with the referring entity – Axim Government Hospital – to know the kind of treatment and medication his client was under.

In a quick response, Dr. Agyemang indicated that “I was only called by my Medical Director to do an independent assessment”.

The case has therefore been adjourned to Thursday, February 24, 2022 for further hearing.

By Vincent Kubi