Falling Building Kills Mother, Daughter During Rains

The collapsed building

DISASTER STRUCK after a 27 year old mother and her three-year-old daughter were killed by a falling building on Tuesday night.

The heartbreaking incident, happened at Kasaam in the Kwabre East District in the Ashanti Region, when it was raining heavily.

The mother, identified as Maame Akua, was said to be sleeping in a room with her two children when the building collapsed.

Some residents rushed to the place to rescue the three victims and rushed them to the hospital where the mother and daughter died shortly on arrival but her 8-year old son survived.

The Assemblyman of Kaasam Electoral Area, Attakorah Amaniampong, said “The mother, who is 27 years old and her three-year-old daughter died at the hospital but the 8 year old boy, who is injured, is responding to treatment.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi