Family Reveals What Killed Atta Mills

The Late President John Evans Atta Mills

For the first time in 10 years, the cause of death of the late former President John Evan Atta Mills has been revealed

According to the family, the former statesman battled with Sinus infection before giving up.

This comes after many Ghanaians had for several years seriously demanded to know the circumstances and cause of death of the former Ghanaian leader and law lecturer.

But it appears recent raging war between the family led by Samuel Atta Mills and Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute over the redevelopment of the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of Prof. John Evans Atta Mills has reignited the issue.

Mr. Anyidoho dared the brother of the late President to make his autopsy report public after Samuel Atta Mills had questioned his locus in the management of President Mills graveyard, Asomdwee Park.

Unexpectedly, per a report carried by JoyNews, late Professor Mills’ brother who is Member of Parliament (MP) for KEEA, Samuel Atta Mills, disclosed in an interview that the late President suffered a medical condition called sinus infection in 2005.

Sinus infection is an inflammation of the sinuses that can cause them to get blocked and filled with fluid. It is usually caused by cold or allergies. An infection could result from the blockage.

Stressing further the cause of death, Samuel Atta Mills said the medical condition kept on deteriorating the health of his brother to the extent that he had to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He unfortunately died as a result of the complications from the health issues.

Samuel Atta Mills said “We are satisfied with what killed him. He had had a sinus problem. If anybody cares to know, that was around 2005 and 2006. And it was that thing that had kept on for some time and so he had to go for chemotherapy and he had to go for radiotherapy and it was all those complications, those were all part of it.”

Though he disclosed the cause of death, it appears the KEEA lawmaker was not prepaid to back it with evidence as he rubbished the request of Mr. Anyidoho about the whereabouts of the autopsy report of the late President.

He told the same media organisation prior to the aforementioned disclosure that Mr. Anyidoho has no business demanding the autopsy report.

According to him, “Autopsy report is personal for the family. Is he a family member? What is his business asking for an autopsy report? We took the autopsy report from the 37 Military Hospital, we went to AMA.

“Professor Mills was buried there with a death certificate from AMA, we had to take the autopsy report over there. That is when they granted us the burial certificate. What is his business asking,” he questioned.

By Vincent Kubi