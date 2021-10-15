Fancy Gadam Drops ‘Nobody’ Music Video

FANCY GADAM

FANCY GADAM, a Tamale-based hiplife/dancehall artiste, has released the visuals of his ‘Nobody’ tune, accompanied by a well-choreographed music video off his forthcoming EP titled ‘One Don’.

The award-winning singer announced that the eight-track project which featured the likes of Shatta Wale, Ayigbe Edem, and Flexy would be released in November this year.

In a tweet sighted by BEATWAVES, the ‘Total Cheat’ hitmaker said, “Just trying to enjoy myself with the music now, because of the reception from the fans for my last album.”

He added, “More music is on the way, but right now, I am more interested in keeping my fans fed.”

‘Nobody’ produced by the legendary Dr. Fiza, with visuals directed by Joe Gameli, showcases Fancy Gadam’s dazzling dance routines in the new video with thrilling and iconic images, which run through the music video as well as its beautiful cinematography.

The Extended Play (EP) has songs like ‘Mgantambo’, ‘Yendi’ featuring It’s Flexy, ‘Billing’ with Ayigbe Edem, ‘Nobody’ produced by Dr. Fiza. ‘One Don’ produced by Zulu Beat, ‘Ego Over You’ by Sky ‘Another Man’ by Blue Beat, and ‘Korkor’ remix featuring Shatta Wale.

In 2018, Fancy Gadam won the enviable categories of Hiplife Song of the Year and Vodafone’s Most Popular Song of the Year with his hit song, ‘Total Cheat’ featuring rap king Sarkodie at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He has collaborations with popular musicians like Sarkodie, Mr. Eazi, Patoranking, among others, and popularly referred to as the ‘King of the North’ in the music industry.

He has also appeared on several musical concerts held in the country and performed with music stars like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke