Fancy Gadam Features Kuami Eugene, Others On New Album

Fancy Gadam

The much awaited new album of celebrated Tamale-based Afropop and dancehall artiste, Fancy Gadam will be released in October, according to the artiste.

The ‘Competition’ album, which is Fancy Gadam’s sixth studio album, features artistes like Kuami Eugene, Amerado, Kweku Flick, Lasmid, as well as some up-and-coming Northern musicians like Lan Papi, Iz Flexy, Pachino and Fadlan.

Prior to his yearly musical performance at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, Fancy Gadam has scheduled the album release for October 14, 2023.

The award-winning musician claims that the record aims to expose the ongoing struggles of the youth, while also educating and entertaining them about resilience.

The 13-track album features a number of songs, such as “Otelo”, “Boxer”, “We Gonna Get It”, “Heart and Soul”, “Nee Miya”, and others.

One of the most popular musicians from the Northern Region, Fancy Gadam has broken down musical barriers with his distinctive style of music and most recently received a 100k subscriber award on YouTube.

With his distinctive approach, Fancy Gadam enjoys a sizable following in the Northern Region.

Although a lot of music fans have expressed their profound affection for Gadam’s songs, some have voiced regret at not being able to see him perform live.

With his smash song, “Total Cheat,” featuring rap king Sarkodie, Fancy Gadam won the prestigious categories of Hiplife Song of the Year and Vodafone’s Most Popular Song of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2018.

He has worked with well-known artistes like Sarkodie, Mr. Eazi, and Patoranking, among others, and is known as the “King of the North” in the music business.