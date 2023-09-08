Massive Turnout @ Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest

The first stop of the regional Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest, fueled by Smirnoff, transformed Sunyani into a musical wonderland on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The much-anticipated event marked the commencement of a regional roadshow designed to shine a spotlight on the incredible talents of DJs across the nation.

The Cabin in Sunyani came alive with pulsating energy as top DJs, including the Female DJ of the Year and crowd-favourite Gyal Dem DJ, DJ Khalifa, DJ Floppy, DJ Quest, and DJ Weezy, took to the decks.

Their invigorating sets had the audience dancing throughout the night, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of music and celebration.

Merqury Republic, the organisers of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, expressed their elation over the overwhelming success of the event.

Speaking to the media, CEO of Merqury Republic, Merqury Quaye stated, “Sunyani has set an exciting tone for the rest of the Pub Fest tour. We’re thrilled to witness such an incredible response from the music-loving community. This is just the beginning, and we’re looking forward to taking this exhilarating celebration of DJ talent to more regions.”

Merqury Republic also extended their appreciation to Guinness Ghana, the nation’s leading total beverage business, with Smirnoff as the lead brand for their invaluable support in powering the first edition of the Pub Fest.

The Pub Fest is an integral part of the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards initiatives, dedicated to recognising and throwing the spotlight on exceptional DJ talents across the country.

The resounding success of the first event in Sunyani sets a high standard for the forthcoming Pub Fest stops and reaffirms the belief that Ghana’s DJ talent is truly exceptional and deserving of widespread recognition.

The Guinness Ghana DJ awards is powered by Smirnoff, and also sponsored by Game Park Games, Virtual Sound Lab, DStv Akwaaba Magic, PC Entertainment and Hooked On Entertainment.