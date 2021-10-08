Fancy Gadam Features Shatta Wale On ‘One Don’ EP

Fancy Gadam

Popular Tamale-based performing artiste, Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Fancy Gadam, will release his ‘One Don’ Extended Play (EP) in November.

The award-winning artiste featured the likes of Shatta Wale, Edem and Flexy on the eight-track EP.

According to Fancy Gadam, the upcoming EP is of high quality and represents who he is as an artiste regardless of the changes in the industry and the expectations of his brand.

The highly anticipated single is expected to make airwaves across the country, when it is finally released next month.

The award-winning artiste has numerous hit singles to his credit including ‘Total Cheat’, ‘Formular’, ‘Ma Baby’, among others.

He has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside celebrated Ghanaian artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Tinny, Nii Funny and a host of others.

Fancy Gadam has five albums namely ‘Kalipo’, ‘Ashili’, ‘Nawuni’, ‘Yiko’, ‘Takahi’ and ‘Mujahid’ to his credit.

On 1 December 2017, Fancy Gadam was one of the best performing artistes at the S Concert.

His sterling performance on the night saw his fans entertained till the early hours of Saturday, December 2, 2017.

He has won a number of awards which include VGMA New Artiste of the Year 2017, Hiplife Artiste of the Year 2018 among others.