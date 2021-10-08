Thrills At ‘Take Over’ Album Launch

Seth Diamond

GOSPEL artiste Seth Diamond put up a sterling performance at his ‘Take Over’ album launch held last Sunday at the Anagkazo Assemblies of the Life Cathedral Church in Kasoa-Ofaakor.

The ‘Take Over’ album consists of eight tracks including ‘Trust Issues’, ‘Take Over’,‘My Hour’,‘Kinaata’, ‘Onyame Ye’, ‘Live Again’,‘Dear Preacher’,‘Dromo’, and ‘Oh Jesus’, written and composed by Seth Diamond and some by in-house writers and composers.

The songs are spirit-filled, very inspirational, and can be well described as versatile but most importantly uplifting.

The album also features Selina Boateng and VGMA multiple award-winning songwriter Kofi Kinaata.

Seth Diamond left no stone unturned as he gave out hits in continuity to thrill gospel music fans gathered at the event.

The launch was organised by GospelTown Africa Ltd, Seth’s management, as they served fans with hit songs from a host of musicians including Empress Gifty, Minister HertyCorgie, Noble Nketsiah, Selina Boateng, Prince Aryee, Mina Morrison, and the legendary gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

It was a night of praise, worship, and an action-packed show of stage performances displayed by all the gospel musicians who thrilled fans with their various danceable praise and worship songs. It was an amazing atmosphere with music fans singing and dancing to the glory of God.

According to Seth Diamond in an interview with BEATWAVES, he is very grateful for the massive turnout of his album launch and very poised to ‘TakeOver’ Ghana’s gospel industry to the world.

“So far this is the first album launch of my 10 years journey in music and I must confess my expectations were met because I was overwhelmed by the audience and support I received from my fellow gospel brethren and everyone who made it possible,” he said.

He added, “I want to take gospel music to the ends of the world, which I intend to collaborate with international acts on my next project and it’s a surprise. I’m therefore urging my fans to anticipate for the next release of my two singles from my album this year.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke