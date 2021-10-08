Nii Okai, Cwesi Oteng For Highest Praise Concert

Nii Okai

The 2021 edition of the annual Highest Praise Concert being organised by the Harbour City Mass Choir will take place on Sunday, October 17 at the forecourt of Tema Joint Church, in Tema.

Highest Praise Concert is an annual gospel musical event which brings together the most exciting gospel artistes and gospel music lovers on one stage to praise and worship God. It is aimed at proclaiming the message that in Jesus Christ there is victory.

Designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people, the concert is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances.

The event, which promises a wonderful experience with God through praise and worship, will provide a platform for believers to fellowship and have an extended time of worship in God’s presence.

Dubbed ‘The Tema XperienX’, it will feature gospel icons such as Nii Okai, Cwesi Oteng, Kofi Karikari, Pastor Ella, Doreen Okyere, Anane Mantey, Dani Makafui and a host of others.

Tema-based seasoned inter-denominational choir, Harmonious Chorale will also be performing at the event as a special guest.

Although the organisers are expecting a good turnout, they believe thousands of gospel music lovers as well as Christians would attend the event to receive blessings from God.

Highest Praise Concert is a gospel musical concert borne out of the need to create a platform to celebrate the work of Jesus on the Cross and the victory it gives to believers.

From its humble beginnings, the concert has over the years grown to become one of the well patronised and impactful events on the Ghanaian Christian calendar.

Previous events brought unending testimonies on how God used the programme to minister and bless the audience, and they believe a double dose will be administered this year.

By George Clifford Owusu