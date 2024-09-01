Fatal Accident Claims Life At Tafo

A devastating accident on the Akyem Old Tafo to New Tafo OPASS Junction Highway in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region has left a community reeling, claiming the life of a prominent local figure and leaving another individual fighting for survival.

The early Sunday morning crash has reignited concerns about the treacherous stretch of road, with residents demanding urgent action from authorities to prevent further tragedies.

The Hyundai H100, driven by Kudjo School Boy, Chairman of the Cooperative Driver’s Union, veered off course and collided with a tree, resulting in the driver’s instantaneous death.

The passenger, critically injured, is currently receiving treatment at the Tafo Government Hospital.

This latest incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who have long advocated for improved road safety measures on this notorious highway.

Meanwhile, the New Tafo District Police Command has launched an investigation, but residents are calling for more concrete actions from the Municipal Assembly and Central Government.

BY Daniel Bampoe