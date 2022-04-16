Father, Daughter In Ghastly Accident

Two occupants of a vrhicle are battling for their lives at a health facility following a ghastly motor accident around Ofankor barrier in Accra.

The accident which occurred early hours of Saturday left a father and his 13-year-old daughter in critical condition.

According to information shared by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and sighted by DGN Online, they received a distress call at about 2:40 am Saturday April 16, 2022 in connection with an accident at Spot M near Ofankor barrier.

The fire officers from Amasaman Station quickly responded to the accident call and rescued the two persons on board a vehicle they were traveling in which had an accident.

They were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for immediate medical attention.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded as at the time.

By Vincent Kubi