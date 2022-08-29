Felix Afena-Gyan Completes Transfer To Cremonese From Roma

Felix Afena-Gyan has completed his move to US Cremonese, joining the Serie A newcomers on a permanent basis from AS Roma.

“The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Cremonese for the transfer of forward Felix Afena-Gyan.”

“Afena-Gyan, 19, joins the Serie A side on a permanent deal,” Roma announced on Monday.

Cremonese added, “[We have] definitively acquired from As Roma the right to the sports performances of the footballer Felix Afena-Gyan.

Both clubs did not disclose the terms of the agreement, but reports claim Cremonese will pay €6 million plus €3 million in bonuses, with the Giallorossi receiving an additional 10% of future sales.

Afena-Gyan is expected to have signed a long-term contract with Cremonese.

The young Ghana striker has left Roma after one and a half years.

Having joined the club’s youth setup in the early part of 2021, Felix quickly progressed from the Under-18s to the Primavera side and then, at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, he was called up to Mourinho’s first team squad.

In total he made 22 appearances in Giallorossi, scoring two goals – both of them coming against Genoa in a memorable substitute appearance in October 2021.

He was also a part of the matchday squad as Roma lifted the Europa Conference League in May this year.