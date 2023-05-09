Fetish Priestess Robbed At Aboakyir Festival

A fetish Priestess who resides at Gyahadzie, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region, over the weekend was robbed at the just-ended Aboakyir festival.

The thief reportedly stole her bag containing her phone and money.

Expressing her anger in an interview with Atinka TV, she said “I come from Gyahadzie, and I am Okomfo Baako. Someone has stolen my phone, my bag, and my money. If the person refuses to return my items, he or she will die’’.

She further threatened to curse the thief if he or she failed to return her bag, mobile phone, and money,

The 2023 edition of the Aboakyir festival was graced revelers as the two Asafo groups started with a deer hunt on Friday dawn as its uniqueness celebrated every first Saturday of May, attracted people from all walks of life to boost tourism.

During the festival, kinsmen and relations reaffirm their commitment to their lineages while friends and families reunite and strengthen their bond to ensure peaceful coexistence.

It commenced on Saturday, April 29, with a tree-planting exercise at the hunting grounds, a marathon race later in the afternoon, and a gospel musical night on Sunday, April 30.

The President of Effutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey applauded the Asafo groups for their comportment and cooperation over the years and urged them to continue the same.

–BY Daniel Bampoe