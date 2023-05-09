6-month Baby Found Dead In Polytank

THE Nkurakan community in Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has been thrown into a state of shock after a six-month-old baby was found dead in a Polytank filled with water at a construction site.

It’s unclear as to how the incident occurred but reports said the mother of the deceased left the baby in the custody of other children to fetch water.

Upon her return, the children told her a man came around and picked up the baby.

The baby was later found drowned in a Polytank erected about 8 feet tall above ground level the next day Sunday afternoon.

A ladder was used to climb the Polytank to get inside to retrieve the body.

The body has been deposited at the morgue of the Regional hospital by Police to aid an investigation.

The Police have not meanwhile arrested a suspect.

-BY Daniel Bampoe