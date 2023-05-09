I Don’t Have 9 Wives– Prof. Fobih

Former Minister of Education and Sports, Professor Dominic Fobih, has strongly denied recent rumours stating that he has nine wives and that his recent wedding was his ninth marriage.

The 80-year-old former Member of Parliament for Assin South recently had a lavish wedding ceremony, which gained a lot of public attention after videos were shared on social media.

In the videos the good old Professor was seen in a kente cloth excited and dancing with his new wife who wore a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.

The reason for the buzz was due to reports that his new wife was 27 years old and the significant age difference between the two.

However responding to the claims about his marriage in an exclusive interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM on Tuesday, Prof. Fobih indicated that the report about his latest marriage is borne out of ignorance as it contains lies which have misled the public.

“I don’t have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married. I didn’t have a wife before so I’ve just got married. Who in Ghana has nine wives. If anybody is commenting on nine wives the person has been misled. Those who are commenting are commenting on what they’ve read and that is borne out of ignorance.”

The former Cabinet Minister also dismissed claims that his young wife is 27-years-old and disclosed that “She’s 31 years now and a Medical officer.”

He described himself as a strong-willed person who knows what is best for him.

“I’m a very strong willed person and I’m always convinced about what I decide to do and it is best for me. I know why I’m doing this and so they can tell all sorts of things. I didn’t marry for anybody, I married for myself,” Prof. Fobih added.

Prof. Dominic Fobih was a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestryand Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

By Vincent Kubi