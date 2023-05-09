Miner Stopped From Contesting Sunyani West NDC Seat

A Mining Engineer with Newmont Ghana Limited, Ernest Ayesu, has been disqualified from contesting the Sunyani West Constituency Parliamentary election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The situation has since last Tuesday created serious tension in the area, after Mr Ayesu who was lifted shoulder-high by his supporters after the vetting process was told by the Vetting Committee that he was unfit to contest in the primaries.

The Committee said Mr. Ayesu has not lived in the Sunyani West Constituency for the required number of years, and therefore he cannot participate in the party’s upcoming primaries.

Another contender, Evelyn Akantoa was also reportedly disqualified following concerns about her membership in the NDC in addition to other allegations of falsifying documents.

The Chairman of the Vetting Committee and Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Foyoo Gbande at the vetting grounds said neither Ayesu nor Evelyn Akantoa had been disqualified, adding that there is no substantive decision on Mr. Ernest Ayesu and Evelyn Akantoah.

He explained the candidates have temporarily been placed on hold awaiting a final determination of the issues surrounding their candidature.

-BY Daniel Bampoe