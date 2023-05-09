2 NDC Boys Arrested For Attacking Journalist During Live Show

Two persons including former Deputy Communications Director of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, Iddrisu Haadi Pasagaza have been arrested for attacking a radio presenter of Tamale-based Dagbon Fm.

The second suspect, Mumuni Osman who was also involved in the alleged attack of the presenter, Abubakari Sadiq, while he was hosting a program at the station on May 3, 2023, the World Press Freedom day.

Following the attack, the Police visited the scene but the suspects had bolted. Video footage of the incident was obtained to aid the investigation.

The suspects are in custody after their arrest Monday, May 8, assisting with investigation and will be put before the court.

Abubakari Sadiq Gariba was physically assaulted during a live broadcast after he allegedly criticised one of them during a discussion on the Abudu and Andani conflict on a political campaign platform.

Several institutions including the Information Ministry have called for the arrest and prosecution of the suspects after the unfortunate incident.

Furthermore, the Information Ministry strongly condemned it and described the action as totally unacceptable, the attack on the broadcaster and emphasised the importance of protecting journalists and ensuring that they can carry out their work without fear of violence or intimidation.

By Vincent Kubi