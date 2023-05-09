Akropong Mponoahene Locks Horns With New Juaben Chief Over Adweso Lands

Tension is brewing over disputed between two traditional authorities in the Eastern Region.

The Mponoahene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Nana Tete Pinpong, and the Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, are fighting over the Adweso lands.

The Adweso land is in Akuapem Traditional Area and shares a boundary with Koforidua after Mile 50.

The New Juaben enclave is government-vested lands acquired in the past, principally for asylum purposes, and the current place of New Juaben land has shared historical boundary lines terminating just behind the Koforidua Freeman Methodist Church.

The Mponoahene, who is also the Chief of Adweso said the town had never been a suburb of Koforidua since time immemorial.

According to Ogyeahoho Nana Tete Pinpong, the Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area is planning to enstool a new chief at Adweso, adding that the action of the New Juaben Omanhene was a total affront to chieftaincy and a clear demonstration of provocation since there was ample evidential documents to prove the fact that Adweso had at all times been found in the Akuapem Traditional Area.

Addressing the media over the incident, the Adweso chief explained that the late Professor Emeritus Daasebre Oti Boateng, until his demise, had lived in harmony with the respect and recognition of the fact that Adweso was part of the Akuapem Traditional Area and not New Juaben.

Ogyeahoho Nana Tete Pinpong, giving a brief history of the inception of New Juaben, said the New Juabens are immigrant settlers, with no bona fide stool lands when they arrived at the current abode, adding that the current status of the entire New Juaben enclave was government-vested lands.

The Mponoahene of the Akuapem Traditional Area explained that it was strange for Daaasebre Kwaku Boateng III to adopt such a provocative posturing that threatens the peace of the local area and adjoining community.

He added that “these useless agitations create tribal wars. Adweso is part of Akuapem, and Nana Boateng should not try to invite feudal war. He should study history and stop the non…“Adweso is ready to resist the intended illegal imposition of a foreign chief on the indigenous and peace-loving residents of Adweso and Akwapim.”

The Adweso chief further indicated that Daaasebre Kwaku Boateng had developed a penchant for making incursions into Adweso lands, which were exclusively Akwapim Stool lands.

“Adweso Palace and elders have noted with grave concern acts of provocation by way of imposing New Juaben Traditional Council orders on the Adweso townships,” adding that any act of imposition such as funeral directives or extorting illegal monies from the residents and people, or interference with their way of life, would be resisted with the full force of the land’’.

The Mponoahene further warned the New Jauben Chief to stay away from Adweso, and also called on the people of Adweso to discard any summons to appear before Daaasebre Kwaku Boateng, and by extension pay any levies to the New Juaben Traditional Council.

However, the New Juaben Paramount Chief in response said the warning of the former was an empty threat and boldly mentioned that his outfit would soon enstool a new chief at Adweso.

-BY Daniel Bampoe