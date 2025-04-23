Fidelity Bank Commissions E-Library For Tesano Schools

Carl Nii Ayikwei Tetteh, together with Cynthia Aboni cutting the tape to officially open the facility

Fidelity Bank Ghana has commissioned a fully equipped E-Library for the Tesano Cluster of Schools in the Okaikwei North Municipality.

The facility, which was in collaboration with Uniwiz Foundation, was delivered as part of the bank’s flagship social impact programme, the Orange Impact initiative, which focuses on improving educational infrastructure and access across marginalised public schools in Ghana.

The newly commissioned E-Library is stocked with internet-enabled computers, digital learning tools, interactive software, and high-speed internet access.

It is expected to directly benefit over 1,000 pupils and teachers by enhancing digital literacy, encouraging research and reading culture, and introducing students to 21st-century learning practices.

The ceremony, held on the school’s premises, was attended by school leaders, students, representatives of the Ghana Education Service, members of the community, and officials from Fidelity Bank.

Managing Director, Julian Opuni, in a speech read on his behalf by the RSSM at Fidelity Bank for Accra West, Carl Nii Ayikwei Tetteh stated, “We are not just handing over computers or equipment. We are helping to close a gap—one that limits many bright, young students from reaching their full potential simply because they lack access to basic learning tools in a digital age. Through Orange Impact, and as part of our promise to be Here for Your Journey, we are proud to walk beside our young learners, their teachers, and their communities.”

The E-Library at Tesano adds to nine schools across the country that have benefited from the Orange Impact Initiative.

Launched in 2022, the initiative was designed to mark Fidelity Bank’s 15th anniversary and supports schools through infrastructure upgrades, refurbishment projects, and the provision of teaching and learning resources. The project is funded by Fidelity Bank as well as contributions from its staff.

Group CEO of Uniwiz Foundation, Whizdom Larry, commended Fidelity Bank for its foresight and commitment to educational transformation.

“We are proud to have built this space in partnership with Fidelity. Beyond the digital tools, we also created a section dedicated to traditional reading, a quiet space filled with physical books where students can read and reflect. We believe in a balanced learning model, where technology enhances, not replaces, the power of reading,” Mr. Larry shared.

The Okaikwei North Municipal Director of Education, Cynthia Aboni, lauded the bank’s investment in public education.

“What Fidelity Bank has done today is more than an act of goodwill—it is a meaningful intervention that addresses real challenges in our schools. The E-Library will help bridge the digital divide and give our pupils an opportunity to compete on a more level playing field,” she said. “We hope other institutions will follow this example,” she said.

Assistant Girls’ Prefect of Tesano 2 Basic School, Coleman Precious Agyeiwaa, expressed her heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the student body: “We are so happy and grateful for this E-Library. Now, we can learn more, do research for our assignments, and even learn how to use a computer. Thank you, Fidelity Bank, for thinking about us and helping us dream big.”

By Samuel Boadi