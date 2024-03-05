Fidelity Bank Constructs Borehole For PPSTS

Fidelity Bank Officials commissioning the bore hole

Fidelity Bank Ghana has constructed a mechanised borehole for the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region, providing a sustainable and reliable source of clean water for the officers and the entire community.

For more than a decade, the PPSTS has grappled with water scarcity, impacting the daily lives of its personnel and hindering operational efficiency.

Previous attempts by various organisations to secure water for the station proved unsuccessful, with engineers unable to locate a viable water source in the community.

However, Fidelity Bank’s Retail team, through a dedicated team of engineers conducted a thorough assessment to ensure a successful outcome. After extensive work and investment, a water source was identified beyond the immediate vicinity of the school, enabling the construction of a mechanised borehole that guarantees water availability throughout the year, even during the dry season.

Officer Commanding of the Training School, Chief Superintendent Dr. Wilson Aniagyei, expressed his gratitude to Fidelity Bank for the gesture, acknowledging the positive impact it will have on the lives of the officers and the community.

“We are immensely grateful to Fidelity Bank for their intervention. Water scarcity had been a significant challenge for years. This project has not only solved that problem but also improved our training environment with the kitchen renovation and equipment donation. We are incredibly appreciative of Fidelity Bank’s commitment to supporting our community,” he said.

Head of Personal Banking at Fidelity Bank, Harold Ansa, commended the Retail team for their dedication and commitment to community development, noting the significant positive impact of the initiative on PPSTS and the surrounding community.

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe in fostering a positive impact on the communities we serve. We are proud to have addressed the water scarcity issue at the Pwalugu Training School and played a part in improving the learning and living conditions for the future generation of police officers,” he said.

Before the borehole project, the station relied on costly water tanker deliveries, spending approximately GH¢350 per tanker and facing irregular deliveries. The scarcity of water forced personnel to resort to using sachet water for basic hygiene needs.

Fidelity Bank’s intervention not only provides a sustainable water solution but also alleviates financial burdens and improves the overall well-being of the station’s personnel.

In addition to the borehole project, Fidelity Bank embarked on a comprehensive renovation project at the PPSTS, upgrading the kitchen facilities and providing essential equipment, including cookers, gas cylinders, dining tables, and benches.

This initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6, which emphasises the importance of clean water and sanitation for all.

A business desk report