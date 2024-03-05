Accident Kills School Girl

An accident that happened at Kwabedu in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region on Friday, has led to the death of a school girl, believed to be about 13 years old.

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, was on her way to school at about 6:30am on Friday morning when she met her untimely death.

Eyewitnesses claimed that a bus with registration number GN 681-11, hit the little girl before it landed in a ditch. They indicated that the bus, which was carrying some passengers including children, was moving from Tarkwa to Kwabedu.

“On the way, a taxi, which was coming from the opposite direction, overtook a vehicle in front of it wrongly. So in an attempt to avoid crashing the taxi, the bus swerved and hit the girl, who was walking by the roadside, after which the vehicle somersaulted and landed in a ditch upside down,” they narrated.

They indicated that even though the girl was quickly rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. According to them, the occupants of the bus who sustained some injuries were sent to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, where they were all treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of the 13-year-old girl has since been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi