Nhyiraba Kojo Denies Hajia4Reall

Nhyiraba Kojo and Hajia4Reall

Amid swirling allegations tying him to a romance scam purportedly involving socialite Hajia4Reall, rapper and entrepreneur, Nhyiraba Kojo has vehemently denied any involvement.

In an interview on the Saturday edition of United Showbiz, Nhyiraba Kojo seized the opportunity to recount his journey from humble beginnings, emphasising the role of perseverance and diligence in his rise to success.

“Everyone knows me and my story; how I left Takoradi for Accra, sleeping at the Kaneshie overhead, working as a kayayie and eventually finding my breakthrough with D Cryme,” Nhyiraba Kojo recounted, “God blessed me, and I started my nightclub and other businesses including real estate.”

Expressing his dismay at being implicated in such allegations, Nhyiraba Kojo highlighted the misconceptions surrounding success and the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs.

“So when I hear things like this, it surprises me and makes the world a shocking place. It feels like people don’t see it when you are striving.

“Hearing things like this makes it seem like when you are a young boy, God cannot bless you or you can’t make it through hard work except through fraud, sakawa or blood money,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, recently pleaded guilty to receiving proceeds from romance scams in a U.S trial, sparking speculation about possible accomplices.

Dismissing any complicity in the alleged scam, Nhyiraba Kojo re-affirmed his relationship with Hajia4Reall, describing her as a sister while clarifying the nature of their interactions.

“She is my sister, and it is not because of the issue that has come which is going to make me denounce her. We meet at programs and events and have that vibe,” he affirmed.

As the controversy surrounding the romance scam deepens, Nhyiraba Kojo’s staunch denial underscores his commitment to his reputation and principles, leaving the public to ponder the complexities of fame and friendship in the digital age.