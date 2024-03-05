My Cookathon Attempt Couldn’t Meet GWR Guidelines – Chef Faila

Chef Faila

Native of Tamale in the Northern Region, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, who attempted to break and set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, has revealed that her attempt could not meet the Guinness World Records guidelines.

In a statement to announce her unsuccessful attempt, she indicated that a statement from the Records’ management team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt.

“While the outcome may not be what we anticipated, I am deeply thankful for the unwavering support from our sponsors and partners, as well as the encouragement from our fans. Your backing has been instrumental throughout this journey,” Chef Faila expressed.

She also expressed her sincere gratitude to Ghanaians, Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Former President John Mahama, and the Lordina Foundation for their support and encouragement throughout her cookathon journey.

Chef Failatu cooked for 227 hours lasting 10 days, and served over 200 meals to supporters present, orphans and vulnerable people.

Her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual started on January 1, 2024, and ended on January 10, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak cooked Ghanaian local dishes among others. Hundreds of residents from Tamale and its environs trooped in to the Modern City Hotel to witness the cookathon by Chef Faila, amidst drumming and dancing.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale