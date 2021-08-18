Fidelity Bank Launches Banking Academy

From left-Right: Peter Illiasu (on screen), Facilitator from Chartered Institute of Bankers | Owusu Boahen (standing), Director, Human Resources, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, with Corporate Banking Staff during the opening Session

FIDELITY BANK Ghana has launched the Fidelity Banking Academy, a new capacity building programme to provide regular, holistic training and competency up-skilling for its staff.

The initiative, being implemented in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana, will elevate standards in the Ghanaian banking industry with respect to technical skills, and essential non-technical skills such as management and interpersonal skills.

The Fidelity Banking Academy will also create an avenue for staff of Fidelity Bank to acquire top-notch skills. It further aims to provide the necessary creative environment for them to conceptualise locally relevant banking innovations that will meet the unique needs of the bank’s diverse customer base.

Commenting on the Fidelity Banking Academy, Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, stated, “This Academy seeks to produce consummate world-class bankers whose expertise will helpto keep our banking industry at par with the very best in the world. Importantly, it will also serve the purpose of regularly upgrading skills ofour staff and offering cost efficient and international standard training to meet the pertinent human resource needs of the local banking industry.”

Director of Human Resources at Fidelity Bank, Owusu Boahen, noted that “The current dynamic landscape of the banking industry requires all banking professionals to sharpen their skills to meet evolving customer demands. We at Fidelity Bank remain committed to equipping our employees with the necessary skills and tools to become the best in the industry and we believe that this Academy will help us to achieve that objective.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana, Charles Ofori-Acquah, remarked that, “The Associate Charter Banker programme is the Institute’s flagship qualification for banking education. However, in collaboration with leading financial institutions like Fidelity Bank, the Institute has also introduced certification programmes for practitioners in specialised areas of the banking industry such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Management, amongst others. We are happy to partner with Fidelity Bank to pilot this new model to provide opportunities for reskilling and upskilling of practitioners to improve and sustain excellent service delivery.”

The Fidelity Banking Academy will deliver customised programmes/modules for different departments in the bank including Banking Operations, Risk Management, Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, andmore. There will also be an entry level programme to boost the employability and skill level of young people desirous of building a career in the financial sector.