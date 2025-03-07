Fidelity Bank Supports New Horizon School

Sylvia François, Board Chair of New Horizon Special School (L) receiving a cheque from Comfort Armoo, (R) Head of Customer Experience

Sylvia François, Board Chair of New Horizon Special School (L) receiving a cheque from Comfort Armoo, (R) Head of Customer Experience

A Business Desk Report

Fidelity Bank Ghana recently visited the New Horizon Special School, extending support to the institution and reinforcing its dedication to fostering inclusivity and creating meaningful impact in society.

This year’s visit marked over a decade of partnership between Fidelity Bank and New Horizon.

The Fidelity Bank team, led by its Customer Experience department, spent quality time engaging with the students and management, sharing moments of laughter, encouragement, and genuine human connection.

Fidelity Bank donated GHS 20,000 to the school, ensuring access to essential resources that enhance the educational experience of its students.

In addition, the team distributed 200 chocolates, adding a sweet touch to the day and subtly celebrating Ghana’s rich cocoa heritage.

The contribution reflects the bank’s holistic approach to corporate social responsibility, focusing on sustainable and impactful initiatives that create lasting change.

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe that true customer experience extends beyond financial transactions,” stated Comfort Armoo, Head of Customer Experience. “It’s about understanding the needs of our community and actively contributing to their well-being. Seeing the joy on the faces of the children at New Horizon is a testament to the power of human connection and the importance of giving back. We are deeply honored to have maintained the relationship for over a decade, and we are committed to continuing our support for this incredible institution.”

Sylvia François, Board Chair of New Horizon Special School, expressed her profound gratitude, saying, “Fidelity Bank’s dedication to New Horizon is truly remarkable. For over ten years, they have been a beacon of hope and support for our students. Their visit on National Chocolate Day is not just about the chocolates; it’s about the genuine love and care they show to our children.”

She further added, “Their financial contributions enable us to improve our facilities and provide vital resources that enhance the educational experience for our students. Every time they visit, they bring not just gifts, but a sense of belonging. They remind us that we are not alone and that there are people who truly care about the well-being and future of our children. They are more than a bank; they are a cherished partner.”

Beyond the visit to New Horizon, Fidelity Bank extended its outreach efforts nationwide. At its branches across Ghana, the bank spread joy by surprising customers with chocolates, reinforcing its culture of care and appreciation.

Furthermore, Fidelity Bank’s Hohoe branch also joined in the festive spirit by donating chocolates to the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind in the Oti Region. Such acts of kindness brought joy and much-needed support to the students and staff of the school.