Fist Of Fury II Off To A Flying Start

Gyatabi being decorated with his title

Boxing patrons left the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday night with good memories after a display of great performances.

Fast-rising Wasiru ‘Gyatabi’ Mohammed honoured his word when he dispatched his Beninese opponent, John Amuzu, with a terrific fourth round knockout.

Unfortunately for the visitor, the hook that sent him to the canvas landed him at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) after passing out.

Refreshingly, he has responded to treatment and discharged accordingly.

Wasiru has, thus, improved and now has enviable record of 13 fights and 13 wins with 12 knock outs

Similarly, Manyo Plange, who set the tone for the pros category, recorded a four round knock out with a win over a Nigeria opponent to grab the PBC Commonwealth Super Flyweight title.

Fourteen juvenile amateur exhibition bouts ‒ from boxers from Central, Western and Greater Accra regions ‒ preceded the second edition of the boxing league which pitted five pro boxers later in the evening.

The main amateur bouts saw boxers from the Bronx Boxing Gym/Accra, Black Panthers/Bukom Gym, W.M, PPBA, Fit Square and Seconds Out Gyms battling for supremacy.

John Commey of Black Panthers/Bukom won via unanimous decision against Samuel Laryea of Bronx/ Accra. Daniel Gorsh of Bronx/Accra cruised to a unanimous decision win against Godwin Tetteh of Black Panthers/Bukom.

Joseph Commey of Black Panthers/ Bukom secured a unanimous decision win against Philip Adjorng of Bronx/ Accra, with Isaac Neequaye of Bronx/ Accra winning via unanimous against James Lamptey of Black Panther.

Somtey Teve of WM got a walkover. Ebenezer Tene of Seconds Out Gym won via the disqualification of his opponent, Ahmed Abdulai of Fit Square Gym, due to the use of a coloured mouthpiece instead of the approved transparent mouthpiece.

Bismarck Saah of Fit Square Gym won via unanimous decision against Henry Malm of Seconds Out Gym, while Junior Anapimo of Seconds Out Gym defeated Abraham McBruce of Fit Square Gym via TKO.

Fist of Fury was sponsored by ADB, GNPC, TSL, Ghana Gas and Hisense.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum