Heats Herald Seven Great Sports Festival

Some of the pupils taking part in the ‘fill-in-the bottle’ ahead of the games

A special sprint race is expected to climax this year’s Seven Great Princes Academy sports festival, which is scheduled to take place on February 12 to 14 in Dansoman.

Three branches of the school ‒ Dansoman JHS, Lartebiokorshie JHS and Dansoman SHS ‒ will contest honours to climax the three-day sporting event.

Preparations, according to sports officials of the school, have reached rooftop among the three branches.

“Inasmuch as we believe in the children’s academic excellence, which is our hallmark, we also share the adage that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body, if they are sound physically, it guarantees academic excellence, hence the annual sports festival. Indications are that all the schools are ready to compete and compete fairly.

“Some of the kids are endowed academically and by way of sports, so we create such platforms for those who fall in this category to express themselves,” an official of the school said.

About 200 athletes will compete in seven sporting disciplines, comprising table tennis, basketball, scrabble, sack race, fill-in-the bottle, spoon and lime and musical chairs.

The Lower and Upper Primary department of the school ‒ which has two branches, namely Lartebiokorshie and Dansoman ‒ will compete for honours in the fill-in-the bottle, spoon and lime race, musical chairs and sack race on February 12.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Shatta Walle and other dignitaries are expected to grace the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum