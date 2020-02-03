Hearts Stun Dreams In Dawu…Liberty, Kotoko Split Points

Accra Hearts of Oak recovered from Kotoko’s 2-1 defeat to stun Dreams 1-0 in Dawu yesterday.

It was in-form Kofi Kodzi’s first half strike that separated the two sides.

The home side fought relentlessly to pull parity, but Hearts demonstrated resilience particularly in midfield and at the rear to leave the Theatre of Dreams unscathed.

Dreams coach Karim Zito, in a post-game interview, admitted Hearts’ superiority, saying, “Hearts were better in the first half. They really dominated us but we came back strongly in the second half but it was unfortunate that we didn’t get anything from the game.

“The referee was a little bit harsh on us but he is the man of the field so I will not complain much. We’ll regroup and tackle our next game heads on.”

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko survived Liberty Professionals scare when they drew 1-1 after securing a late equaliser.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Aduana 1 Medeama 0

Bechem 2 Chelsea 1

Kotoko 1 Liberty1

Dreams 0 Hearts 1

Olympics 0 WAFA 1

Ashgold 1 Dwarfs 0

Allies 4, Faisal 2

Karela 3, Cities 0

Sharks 1, Wonders1

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum