OB, Jacinta, DKB, For ‘Love & Laughter’ Comedy Show

DKB

Fans of stand-up comedy will witness a historic comedy show dubbed ‘Valentine Love & Laughter’ Show on Valentine’s Day by Ghana’s most hilarious comedians at the National Theatre in Accra.

The comedy show would feature celebrated Ghanaian comedians such as OB Amponsah, DKB, Jacinta, Foster Romanus, Lekzy De Comic, Clemento Suarez and a host of others.

They would be serving their fans with sterling performances.

Being a surprise package for comedy fans this Valentine, organisers have not only promised an evening full of laughter, but fans would also enjoy other entertaining packages scheduled for the night.

Beyond the promised excitement, all the comedians are expected to use the event to unveil new jokes for 2020.

Comedy fans are assured of resounding memories of the night long after they have left the venue.

The ‘Valentine Love & Laughter’ Show, produced by Image Bureau, offers a new dimension to the celebration of Valentine’s Day as they present a comedy show that is sure to elicit the craziest of laughter from patrons.

Both comedy and music fans are expected to turn out in their numbers to enjoy their favourite stars on stage.

DKB, who is the headline artiste, is one of Ghana’s ingenious comedians; his personality and comedy lines would leave you laughing throughout the show.

His popular comedy punchline on social issues as well as his stage drama would make you fall in love with him.

Tickets are selling at Nallem Stores at Osu and West Hills Malls.

By George Clifford Owusu