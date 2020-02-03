Shatta, Stonebwoy Nominated For International Reggae & World Music Awards

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have been nominated for an award in the 2020 International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The two were nominated under the Best African Dancehall Entertainer category alongside Nigeria’s Patoranking and Burna Boy.

Ghanaian reggae artiste Epixode also picked up a nomination in the same category.

The 2019 DJ of the Year, Erica Tandoh, known also as DJ Switch, was also nominated for the IRAWMA awards.

The 12-year-old picked up a nomination for Best Young Entertainer category alongside seven-year-old Ngozi Wright from Jamaica, 16-year-old musician Wayne J from Jamaica, 13-year-old Zimbabwean dancehall artiste Vybz T and Mesa Khonesa.

IRAWMA is an award scheme that acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes.

The event, which is organised yearly in Jamaica, is set to take place in Kingston on March 29, 2020.

In 2019, Shatta Wale beat Sean Paul and others to pick up two IRAWMA awards ‒ the only categories he was nominated for.

He was nominated for Best Afrobeat Entertainer and Best Music Video with his hit song ‘Gringo’.