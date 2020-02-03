KGA Joins The Orange Family

Kofi Gyetsua Ankuma

Award-winning radio presenter Kofi Gyetsua Ankuma, known popularly on radio as KGA, has joined Radio Maxx, a subsidiary of The Orange Family in Takoradi.

Radio Maxx is arguably one of the topmost radio stations in Takoradi, and it is affiliated to Joy FM.

KGA has concluded talks with the management of Radio Maxx despite offers from different radio stations in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

A source close to KGA hinted that the presenter would start work on Radio Maxx 105.1 next month after successful negotiations but failed to disclose the details of the deal between the presenter and his new employers.

KGA, who has over two decades of experience in the media industry and much known within the corporate and media landscape, has made a lot of impacts on radio, paving the way for him to be counted among the best in the Western Region for more than a decade.

During a chat with BEATWAVES, the radio presenter recounted his journey from stations like Skyy FM, Radio Silver, among others, before finally joining Radio Maxx.

He was among the pioneers of the first private station in the Western Region ‒ ‘Skyy Power FM’‒ and was the producer for various programmes, including a relationship building show dubbed Get Closer.

Before joining Radio Maxx, KGA was the host of Radio Silver’s weekend flagship News Analysis, current affairs show and was the executive producer and a management executive as well.

He has also worked with state-owned radio station in the Western Region ‒ Twin City Radio.

He has been an MC for high-profile corporate and national events in the country.

The media practitioner‒ who described himself as someone who is highly motivated, determined and confident and thrives on challenges ‒ told BEATWAVES that radio is all about research, creativity and direction.

Having won the hearts of myriad listeners due to his style of presentation, KGA disclosed that he would continue to work hard so that he can maintain his position on the chart.

His trump card has been his interviewing skills, emanating from his love and passion for research, and he could boast of solid experience in the radio industry.

He, however, expressed his appreciation to his listeners for their immense contribution to his success on radio, adding that the listeners in Takoradi and its environs have showed him a lot of love.

In an interview with a section of some radio listeners, they described KGA as one of the few radio news presenters in the country who have attracted a large number of listeners in the Western Region because of his excellent presentation styles.

Aside from radio, KGA is regarded as the only personality from the Western Region to have ever hosted the Miss Ghana beauty pageant and the National Dance Championship in the late 1990s.

By George Clifford Owusu