Five Arrested Over Chinese Nationals Attack

Five persons suspected to be behind the robbery attack which resulted in the death of a Chinese national at Asuboi, a surbub of Suhum, in the Eastern Region have been arrested.

The Eastern Regional Police command arrested the suspects in two different operations at Anom and Asuboi.

The suspects Yegbe Saviour, Richard Offei, Kwaku Djin, Dennis Atta Kwabena Snr and his twin brother, Daniel Atta Kwabena Jnr. allegedly attacked some Chinese contractors working on a “one district one factory” project in the area.

The suspects, during the attack allegedly struck the head of one of the contractors with a moulded cement block when he tried to resist.

The victim, 58-year-old Chinese national, Song Zhao Sheng, was rushed to the Suhum Government hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirming the arrests to DGN Online, said the suspects will be charged with unlawful entry, robbery and murder after investigations are concluded.

BY Daniel Bampoe