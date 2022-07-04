Football Award Excites Djiku

The wining of the flagship prize in the 4th Ghana Football Awards in Accra has stirred Black Stars central defender Alexander Djiku to react from afar (France).

The France-based defender shrugged off competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, Jojo Wollacot and Daniel Amartey to emerge tops.

His spirited performance in the year under review after helping Strasbourg finish sixth in the French Ligue 1 and also playing a pivotal role in Ghana’s World Cup qualification informed organisers of the event to hand him the ultimate prize.

And after the announcement, he said from his base in France: “I am happy and grateful to receive this award as the Ghana Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

“It’s been a good year with my club, we finished sixth in the championship. The World Cup qualification is something I take pride in. I am happy to make my family proud.

“I sincerely want to thank Strasbourg and my country Ghana for this award.”

Newly crowned champions – Asante Kotoko dominated the Awards Gala with Dr. Prosper Ogum emerging as coach of the year, while Nana Yaw Amponsah left the Grand Arena with the CEO of the year prize.

Young but enterprising Mizak Asante (Golden Kicks) won the goal of the year award with his outstanding solo effort against Mobile Phone People in the final of the Division Two league, while Ashgold’s Yaw Annor picked the top scorer’s award after hitting the back of the net 22 times last season.

Full list of award winners:

Alexander Djiku – Footballer of the Year

Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies) – Women’s Coach of the Year

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum – Men’s Coach of the Year

Richard Nsenkyere (Samartex) and Tom Vernon (Right To Dream) – Thumbs Up Award

Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew – Living Legend Award

Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Female Team of the Year

Asante Kotoko – Male Team of the Year

Porcupine Tertiary – Special Fan of the Year

Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko) – CEO of the Year

Sadio Mane – Best African International

Iddrisu Abdulai – Goalkeeper of the Year

Asante Kotoko – Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis) – Female Footballer of the Year

Yaw Annor – Best Home-based Player of the Year

Meshack Asante (Golden Kicks) Goal vs MPP – Goal of the Year

Yaw Annor – Goal King

Felix Afena Gyan – Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star Award

Alexander Djiku – Foreign-based Player of the Year

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum