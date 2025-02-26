Foreign Affairs Ministry Urges Embassies to Create a Conducive Environment for Visa Applicants

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on various embassies in the country to treat Ghanaian passport seekers with the respect they deserve.

In his statement, Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa highlighted that his Ministry has engaged with embassies and high commissions regarding numerous public complaints about the treatment of Ghanaian citizens during their visa application processes.

“The complaints include issues such as inadequate waiting areas, lack of emergency services, long waiting times for appointment dates, and difficulties in using visa application websites,” the statement noted.

To address these concerns, the Ministry has sent a Note Verbale to all embassies and high commissions, urging them to implement humane and appropriate conditions at their facilities and visa centers.

“It is the Ministry’s expectation that foreign missions will respond positively and appropriately to this request. The Ministry will continue to take steps to ensure compliance with the directives outlined in the Note Verbale, while recognizing that embassies and high commissions have the right to determine visa issuance,” the statement added.

The Ministry also took the opportunity to assure the public of its commitment to addressing the concerns of Ghanaian visa applicants.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke