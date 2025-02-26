GFA Trains Premier League Clubs And Referees On Enhanced Safety, Security Protocols

Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has conducted a comprehensive training session for Premier League clubs and referees across the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League on the newly approved Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

The training, held last week, focused on educating clubs and referees on the key requirements of the updated protocols, which aim to improve stadium safety and protect all stakeholders. Referees, in particular, were taken through their roles and responsibilities in ensuring the effective implementation of these measures.

This initiative follows an emergency meeting between the GFA and key football stakeholders, including Supporters Groups, Match Commissioners, and Venue Media Officers. The discussions highlighted the importance of cooperation between clubs, referees, fans, and security personnel in maintaining safety and order on Matchdays.

The Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols reflect the GFA’s commitment to improving the overall matchday experience, ensuring safety for all participants, and reinforcing confidence in the security and integrity of Ghanaian football.