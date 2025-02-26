Mirra Andreeva Becomes Youngest WTA 1000 Champion With Dubai Title

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva made history by becoming the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title after the 17-year-old triumphed at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Russian defeated Denmark’s Clara Tauson 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 in the final, securing a victory that will propel her into the world’s top 10 for the first time next week.

“I’d set a goal for myself to be in the top 10 by the end of the year,” she said. “Now it’s the end of February and I’ve already made it, so this is something incredible for me.”

Tauson, 22, started strong with an early 2-0 lead, but Andreeva quickly recovered to level the set at 2-2.The teenager then took full control in the second set, racing to a 5-1 lead before sealing the title when world number 38 Tauson’s return sailed long again.