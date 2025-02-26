Rising Sporting Club Wins 2025 U-15 Girls Soccer Gala

The highly anticipated 2025 U-15 Girls Soccer Gala took place at the Kulikuli School Astro Turf in Tamale last Saturday, drawing ten competitive clubs from across the region for an exciting day of football action.

The tournament served as a crucial warm-up for the upcoming Northern Regional Football Association U-15 Girls Soccer Tournament, giving teams the opportunity to assess their strengths ahead of the main competition.

After a series of intense matches, Rising Sporting Club emerged victorious, defeating Dinnani Ladies in a dramatic penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the final. Both teams displayed impressive tactical discipline and resilience, but Rising Sporting Club kept their composure in the shootout to secure a well-earned triumph.

The event was attended by Northern Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Abu Hassan Mahamadu, who praised the young players for their dedication and encouraged them to take their football careers seriously.