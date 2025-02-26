Black Queens’ Friendly Against Raja Casablanca Canceled

The Black Queens’ scheduled friendly match against Moroccan side Raja Casablanca Athletic Women has been canceled.

The match, set for February 24 at 4:30 PM, was called off due to “circumstances beyond our control,” according to a statement shared on the Ghana Women’s National Team’s official X account.

This game was part of the team’s training camp in Morocco as they prepare for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Queens were eager to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 loss to the Atlas Lionesses last Friday, where Saoud Imane scored a stoppage-time winner.

The cancellation is a setback for the team, which had hoped to use the match to build momentum and confidence ahead of their continental campaign. The Black Queens will now look to make the most of their remaining preparations before the tournament begins.