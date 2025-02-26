Delay Predicts Artiste Of The Year Win For King Paluta

Delay and King Paluta

Radio and television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, affectionately known as Delay, has thrown her support behind young Ghanaian artiste King Paluta, predicting that the artiste will take home the coveted Artiste of the Year award at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Delay shared her love for King Paluta’s music, posting a captivating visualiser of his hit track ‘Magic’.

She confidently captioned the post, “Artiste of the Year with the MAGIC @kingpaluta,” igniting a wave of excitement among fans and followers alike.

Her bold declaration has fans buzzing, the post quickly gained traction, racking up over 5,000 likes, 29 reposts, and a flood of 105 comments from supporters echoing Delay’s sentiments and rallying behind King Paluta for the top honour.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse, have officially closed the nomination process for the 26th edition.

In an earlier statement released by Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, it was confirmed that the organiser will only accept commercially released works from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Mr. Klah emphasised that entries from artistes, management teams, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, composers, and industry stakeholders should be submitted through the online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com by Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Following Delay’s endorsement, fans are anticipating King Paluta to be nominated for the Artiste of the Year category.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke