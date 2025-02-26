Mahama Appoints 12-Member BOG Board

Isaac Adongo

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed a 12-member governing board for the Bank of Ghana, following consultations with the Council of State and in accordance with the Constitution and the Bank of Ghana Act.

The appointments were announced on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

The newly appointed board members are, Dr Johnson Pandit Kwesi Asiama, Governor (Chairman), Dr. Zakari Mumuni, 1st Deputy Governor, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Representative from the Ministry of Finance, Augustine Fritz Gockel, Economist, Nana Akua Ayivora, Accountant/Audit/Risk/Compliance, and Emma Akua Bulley – Lawyer.

Other members are Evelyn Naa Checher Kwatia, Finance Markets/Treasury, Dr. Stephen Senyo Sapati – Finance/Audit, Beatrice Feehi Annangfio, Lawyer, Kizzita Mensah, Lawyer, Joseph W. Asamoah, Fintech, Isaac Adongo, Economist.

The appointments are expected to bring diverse expertise and experience to the Bank of Ghana, ensuring effective governance and oversight of the country’s central banking operations.