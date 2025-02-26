Minority Rejects Deputy AG Nominee

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority in Parliament has rejected the nomination of Justice Srem Sai as Deputy Attorney General, following what they described as unfair treatment during the vetting process.

The Minority Leader and Ranking Member of the Appointments Committee, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expressed his dissatisfaction with the proceedings, particularly with the conduct of the Committee Chairperson, Bernard Ahiafor.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin protested yesterday the abrupt ending of the nominee’s vetting session, accusing the Chairperson of acting in a “whimsical and capricious” manner.

He emphasised that his dissatisfaction with the ruling was not addressed fairly, and said that Mr. Ahiafor’s actions were “rude and disruptive.”

“We are protesting your conduct in abruptly ending the nominee’s vetting on the grounds that I refused to withdraw my dissatisfaction with your ruling,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said.

“I described your actions as whimsical and capricious, and I also noted that you rudely made those expressions. We do not think that, in the spirit of cooperation, you should put up such a posture,” he stated.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also pointed out what he saw as a pattern of unfair treatment throughout the proceedings.

He noted that earlier in the day, the Weija-Gbawe MP, Ahmed Jerry Shaib, had faced a similar unjust interruption.

The Minority Leader highlighted how, during his own questioning, he was repeatedly disrupted, including by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, and the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

“The Attorney General himself interrupted, yet you curiously claimed you never heard him. Then the Majority Chief Whip also disrupted the session, though not into the microphone. This was clearly aimed at obstructing the smooth vetting process.

Eventually, you allowed him to ask a so-called follow-up question,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin added.

In response to what they perceived as a violation of procedural fairness, the Minority Caucus officially announced their rejection of Justice Srem Sai’s nomination as Deputy Attorney General.

They stated that any approval of the nominee would be a decision solely for the Majority.

The Minority Leader, who represents the Effutu Constituency, further criticised the handling of the vetting process, mentioning the interference of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He expressed frustration with the interruption during the vetting of Justice Srem Sai, asserting that it had been unfairly cut short.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin indicated that if the Chairperson’s conduct did not change by Friday, the Minority would decide on their next course of action.

He concluded, “On Friday, God willing, we will be available, and if the posture remains the same, we will advise ourselves on the next line of action.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House