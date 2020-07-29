Foreign Ministry Donates Covid-19 Medical Supplies To African Youth

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has donated Covid-19 medical supplies to African Youth and Children achievers.

The items donated include 160 boxes of surgical face masks;

10 boxes of hand gloves;

– 50 pieces of face shields; 10 pieces of temperature guns;

4 boxes of disinfectants;

2 boxes of gel-based hand sanitizers; and

one box of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

In a statement to hand over the items in Accra on July 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said, “My donation today is to help Miss Leeward and her NGO to support the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital, which has appealed for Covid-19 medical supplies.”

She observed how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted daily lives in Ghana and forced all of everyone to adopt new preventive measures, known as the ‘new normal’;

She stated that the pandemic remains a major threat.

As a result, she has appealed to all Ghanaians to continue to observe the laid down protocols in their daily lives.

“The pandemic, however, poses an even greater threat to our frontline health workers who interact with patients on a daily basis.”

She noted that every effort must, therefore, be made to support Government’s efforts to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of our health workers as they care for the sick in our communities.

The Minister indicated that for sometime now, she had been following with admiration, the activities of the Queen of Sanitation, Miss Ed-Hillary Leeward, the African Youth and Children Achievers.

“For some time now, I have been following with interest and admiration, activities of our Queen and her NGO in the effort to make and keep Ghana clean. It is commendable and indeed encouraging that as a young girl, she is leading this cause of education and attitudinal change in the way we treat our environment,” she explained.

” Let me seize this opportunity to congratulate and commend her and her team for the good job they are doing.”

“My donation today is to help Miss Leeward and her NGO to support the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital, which has appealed for Covid-19 medical supplies. As you are aware, the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our daily lives and forced all of us to adopt new preventive measures, known as the ‘new normal’;”

By Melvin Tarlue