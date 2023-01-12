Forget The Naysayers – Anglican Bishop Tells Nana

THE PRIMATE and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Anglican Church in the West Africa sub-region, Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, has asked President Akufo-Addo to disregard all negative comments about the construction of the National Cathedral.

For him, the commitment by the President to build the cathedral was enough testimony of his devotion to God since some of the criticisms were not only misplaced but unnecessary distraction.

Speaking at the second annual New Year church service at the Jubilee House recently, he stressed the belief that “no matter the naysays, the construction and completion of the National Cathedral will happen.”

“Like you and other world leaders, King David faced similar challenges, the murmuring of the people and the lamentations from the crowds, the abuse and the lack of understanding of the issues that are clear to all, yet David stood resolute in his conviction in the midst of opposition and he says in Psalm 46; God is my refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble,” the Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith quoted scripture to support his position.

“Therefore, David says we will not fear, though the earth be moved, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the welling thereof. Selah.

The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge,” he added.

Whilst he admitted that Ghana, like other countries the world over, was going through turbulent times in the face of global economic challenges, he insisted that the faithfulness of God towards the country remained unchanged and unwavering.

The man of God has, thus, urged President Akufo-Addo not to grow weary but remain steadfast in his resolve to rebound the economy and develop the country.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo asked the church and all believers of faith to continue to remember the country in prayers since he and members of his government were doing whatever it takes to set the country back on sound footing, as was the case in his first term.

“Even though we are presently confronted with difficulties in our economic performance, I do not doubt our collective resolve as I said on January 6, to work our way out of these challenges and put our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity,” was how he put it.

“Let me plead strongly with the church to bear the nation and me, continually up in prayers. As God’s children, we may be tempted to allow struggles to define our worth. However, our ultimate victory is guaranteed. We may stumble along the way, but we will always as Romans chapter 8 says, ‘be more than conquerors’,” he emphasised.

