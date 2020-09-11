Forgive Me Kennedy Begs Judge Over ‘Stupid’ Jab

Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has rendered an unqualified apology to the Chief Justice (CJ) and the Magistrates Association of Ghana, who have been offended for comments he allegedly made in response to a court decision against him.

In an apology letter, the MP explained that he had been sued as a defendant in the case titled: Emmanuel Mompi & Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and an order had been made without his knowledge.

“Subsequent to the suit, an order was made against me without my knowledge, which made me furious and angry, thus causing me to express my dismay and anger towards the court on a television programme called ‘The Seat’ on NET2 TV.

He stated in the letter that upon sober reflection he had come to the realization that his expression about the court opinion was harsh and apologized unreservedly to the judge and the entire judiciary.

Court Summons

In the main summons from the court jointly signed by the judge, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni and the Registrar, Issahaku Musah, High Court, Land Division, it gave the title of the case as Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei as the plaintiff with Ibrahim Jajah, Nana Yaw Duodu, aka Sledge, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the Inspector General of Police as the defendants.

The ‘order to appear in court’ said, “Whereas the attention of the High Court (Land Court 12) has been drawn to a television and radio programme allegedly aired on NET2 TV and Oman FM stations on September 2, 2020 at around 9:00pm, in which Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, third Defendant herein, allegedly scandalized and threatened this court in this case, pending before the court, in a manner which if proven against him will amount to contempt of court.

“I hereby summon the said Kennedy Ohene Agyapong per a warrant issued under my hand and seal to appear before the High Court (Land Court 12) on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00am to show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt, if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the court (sic).”

In the heat of the moment, the MP had reportedly said on his NET2 TV station that the court decision to grant an injunction against him was “stupid” because there was no due diligence.

Case Victim

The MP said he had become a victim of such instances where a judge granted an injunction against him on a property he had owned for as long as 18 years without reaching out to him to find out his legitimacy to the said land.

Narrating the issue, Mr. Agyapong said a man wanting to steal the said land from him through the dubious acts of his lawyers had presented fake documents to a court to make claims to the land and had succeeded in being granted an injunction by the judge.

“Listen to the reason why I am angry. The lawyer wrote the thing on August 5, and the judge scheduled appearance on August 13. I didn’t get anything from them; then on September 1, you granted an injunction on the property. You are a stupid judge; I will face you. You are a stupid judge. Eighteen years that I have had the land, nobody served me and then I get called and told that an injunction has been placed on it. You are a stupid judge,” he said.

He had said he couldn’t fathom why a judge would grant an injunction against him in a matter he is not privy to and said he would contest the decision.

“You think I fear someone? I am not like Anas who will take bribe from you. I will deal with you…nobody served me anything. I didn’t know what was going on. Then all of a sudden you say I should not go to the land. You are an animal of a judge,” he fired.

By Melvin Tarlue